Gabriella Abutbol Jump Ropes & Does Other Exercises In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Gabriella showed off her silly side while working out outdoors.

Gabriella Abutbol gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers a small taste of what she does to stay in such incredible shape in an entertaining workout video. The model’s social media upload also served as a promotion for Bang Energy drink, and she was definitely full of pep as she demonstrated a few of her favorite exercises while rocking a barely-there bikini.

Gabriella’s revealing workout wear featured a neon-yellow snakeskin print. Her slide-style bikini top had black string ties around the neck and back. The garment’s triangle cups were a tiny size that left little of her perky chest to the imagination.

Gabriella’s matching bottoms had string ties on the sides and a low scoop front that showcased her flat lower abdomen. The garment also had a thong back that put her perky posterior on full display.

Gabriella showed off her toned legs and washboard abs as she worked out beside her pool. Before she began, she smacked herself on the backside with one of her wide resistance bands and confessed that she’s been “lazy” as of late.

However, the model didn’t look too winded as she got her heart rate up with a little jump roping. She then proceeded to work her glutes and abs. The exercises she performed were banded donkey kicks, banded single-leg bridges, and V-sits.

Gabriella then took a break to finish off her energy drink. She revealed that she’d already gulped down half of it, and she was feeling like a “crazy person.” Instead of resuming her workout, she did a goofy dance while seated on her knees.

In the comments section of her post, Gabriella revealed that she shot her video herself.

Gabriella’s fans always love it when they get to see the model’s joyous and uninhibited personality in her Bang promos, and her latest video was no exception. Her Instagram followers have pressed the “like” button on her post over 9,000 times since her video was initially uploaded. They also took to the comments section to shower Gabriella with adoration.

“This is genius,” read one fan’s review of her work.

“Lmao these are always hilarious,” another admirer wrote.

“Yes you are crazy….but crazy hot,” wrote a third commenter.

In her video, Gabriella claimed that she’s staring to lose her booty because she hasn’t been working out enough. However, many of her fans seemed to think that her peachy backside looked just fine.

“Your glutes are gorgeous,” read one remark.

This isn’t the first workout video Gabriella has shared with her fans. In another Bang ad, the model was shown exercising in a bubblegum-pink bikini.