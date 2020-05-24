Jana Duggar Goes Bike Riding With The Boys On Brother Jackson’s 16th Birthday

Jana Duggar doesn’t seem to mind hanging around with the boys, especially when they are her brothers. The Counting On star was seen in a photo that was posted on the official Duggar Instagram account as part of their birthday wishes for Jackson Duggar’s 16th birthday.

The teen celebrated his special day on Saturday by going out on a bike ride with his siblings. All of them in the group were guys, except for Jana Duggar. She is seen posing for the camera with the rest of the bike riders hanging in the back. She put safety first by wearing a helmet in case of an accident. All but one had their helmets on.

Jana wore a red top for the outing and what may have been a pair of pants. In the Duggar world, girls are expected to wear dresses or skirts when they live in their parents’ house. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that it appears that Jana has pants on.

“Is Jana wearing pants?!?!” one person wanted to know.

“Happy Jana might be wearing pants day!” anther person said.

However, one other follower pointed out that it could be that Jana is wearing a pair of leggings underneath a skirt in the photo. There is no indication one way or the other, but fans loved that she could very well be wearing pants.

Jackson Duggar was featured in the first snapshot along with his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. The birthday boy was holding up a a big pan of brownies with lit candles on them. His famous parents were standing next to him in the photo.

They said in the Instagram post how proud they are of their son and that he would be getting his driver’s license soon. They also toted how much they love him telling stories and jokes as well. The Duggar couple said that they find it s joy to be his parents.

His eldest sister has been busy planting her garden and getting things ready for spring at their home in Arkansas. The whole Duggar clan spends time outdoors as much as they can, so a bike ride seems to be the perfect fit for her and her brothers.

Fans love to see the girls in the family wear pants, but it seems unlikely that Jana Duggar would be doing that just yet. If she does once in a while, it is always worn under a skirt or a dress so to adhere to the rules.