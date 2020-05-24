Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Killer Figure In Skimpy Bikini For New Instagram Video

American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski sent temperatures soaring around the world after she posted a sexy new video of herself on social media on Saturday, May 23. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 26.3 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 28-year-old took center stage in the video as she was recorded poolside. She switched between a number of movements as she shared a dance with the camera, exuding a sexy-yet-playful vibe.

The video starts by displaying Emily from her backside, and ends with her facing front as she smiles widely, all the while her husband could be seen in the background lounging on a beach chair.

Her medium length brunette locks did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight waves. She also appeared to be rocking some makeup in the snapshot — a move that added some glamour to her poolside look. The application looked to include a smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a nude lipstick. Still, what stood out was the model’s famous and flawless figure, which she proudly flaunted in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Emily’s bathing suit top featured a red snakeskin print and versatile strings that tied around her neck. The top further featured longer strings that tied around her back and midriff, drawing attention to her slim core. Meanwhile, the bra’s tiny triangular cups highlighted the model’s assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage as they showcased her curvy hips and pert derriere. Furthermore, the bottoms featured a high-waisted design that again directed eyes towards her tiny core.

Emily did not indicate where she was recorded, but revealed with her fans that her hubby knew how to “hype” her up.

The sizzling video was met with a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 596,000 likes and 2.3 million views in just three hours after going live. An additional 3,100 followers also took to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her figure, looks, and bikini

“Wow, so beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“God’s gift to mankind,” a second fan asserted.

“I want to be you,” a third admirer added.

“I love you,” a fourth follower admitted.

Emily has taken to Instagram to share a number of sizzling snapshots of herself in daring outfits this past week. Just earlier today, she stunned her fans after she sported a beautiful black dress with a plunging neckline, per The Inquisitr. That post has accumulated more than 800,000 likes so far.