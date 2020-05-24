Suzanne Morphew Remains Missing, Police Search Her Husband’s Job Site

Suzanne Morphew of Colorado went missing on Mother's Day while on a bike ride.

Police continue to look for missing Colorado woman, Suzanne Morphew, this time turning their attention to her husband’s job site which is near Salida. Morphew, who is 49-years-old, went missing on Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10 while on a bike ride, according to Fox News.

This past week the FBI, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office all joined forces at the riverfront property to sift through dirt in hopes of finding some sign of Morphew. The property is not owned by Morphew’s husband Barry but rather is a location where his construction company had been hired to lay dirt for an upcoming project. Law enforcement noted that the owner of the property was willing to allow investigators to search the area as they needed and is not connected to this case.

“The property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance of Ms. Morphew,” law enforcement stated.

At this point it is not clear whether or not those in law enforcement are considering Morphew’s husband as a suspect in her disappearance. Throughout the case, her husband has appeared to desire her safe return as much as the rest of her loved ones.

“Please, we’ll do whatever it takes to get you back. We love you and miss you, and the girls need you,” he said during a video on social media.

On Friday, rumors began to circulate that Morphew had been located. Law enforcement later cleared up these rumors noting that while the missing woman’s bike had been recovered, there is still no trace of where she went or what happened to her. It was also determined that the area in which Morphew had been riding her bike included rough and rugged terrain.

As Denver CBS News 4 reported, Morphew’s husband was not in town when she disappeared and it was a neighbor that reported her as missing. Local authorities have declined to answer many questions in regards to this case and no one has been arrested in connection with it thus far.

Law enforcement has been looking for clues regarding Morphew’s disappearance within her residence.

“The house continues to be held by law enforcement during this open investigation through a search warrant that has been sealed by the court,” the sheriff’s office stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there has been a $200,000 reward posted for Morphew’s safe return. This reward started out as $100,000 offered by Morphew’s husband but was later doubled by a family friend.