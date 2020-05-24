Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Strapless Black Leather Top And Jeans

Television personality, makeup mogul, and Instagram sensation Kylie Jenner shared yet another hot snap on her page which became an instant hit among her 177 million followers.

In the snap, the 22-year-old star could be seen rocking a strapless leather top that perfectly hugged her enviable curves. In addition, the racy ensemble enabled Kylie to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. She teamed the top with a pair of blue jeans to pull off a perfect semi-casual look.

Kylie appeared to have applied a beige foundation for a tanned look and wore her signature mauve lipstick to accentuate her luscious pout. She also had her nails painted with white polish for an added touch of glam.

She tied her hair in two sleek ponytails and allowed her locks to cascade over her back and shoulders. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her forehead.

In terms of accessories, Kylie opted for a pair of very stylish black shades and a large ring. She also sported a beautiful necklace with a blue and silver butterfly detailing. The necklace rested at the base of Kylie’s throat and drew viewers’ attention toward her flawless décolletage.

For the snap, the self-made billionaire could be seen reclining inside a car that featured white leather seats. She sat in a crossed-legged position, kept a hand on her thigh, and turned her face toward the camera.

In the caption, Kylie informed her fans that the snap was captured on Friday night. She wrote that she had nowhere to go, probably because of the pandemic, but she still decided to get dressed up.

Per usual, the snap went viral, and within seven hours of posting, it racked up a whopping 5.6 million likes. Aside from that, her legions of ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted over 33,000 messages. While most of the fans praised Kylie for her hotness and beauty, many stated that she resembled her sister Khloé Kardashian in the snap.

“Omg, you are so sexy. I can never get tired of looking at your picture,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, look at that beautiful figure! I love you,” another user chimed in.

“Omg, this is one of your most stylish pics, Kylie,” a third follower wrote.

“You ooze style, glamour, sexiness, and beauty in whatever you wear. A true style icon!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Kylie not only impresses her fans with her sense of style but she also teases them with her lingerie and bikini snaps from time to time. Only a day ago, she allowed her enviable curves to take the center stage in a sexy two-piece bathing suit.