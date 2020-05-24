Ayesha Curry’s Scorching-Hot Bikini Body Is Creating A Major Stir On Social Media

Ayesha Curry’s bikini body is going viral.

The entrepreneur and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off her incredible physique. The shots showed Curry donning a revealing two-piece bikini, posing by a stairway as she showed off her well-toned and noticeably slimmer body.

The photos were a smash hit with Curry’s 7.3 million followers, prompting a number of compliments for her rock-solid physique — especially after welcoming her third child into the world just a little less than two years ago.

“Dang girl! That body gave birth to three kids?!?!?!” one admirer wrote.

While Curry didn’t explicitly mention losing weight in the picture, many took note of her slimmer figure and the loss of her remaining baby weight. The picture was posted a little more than a month after Curry told followers that she was close to reaching her post-baby goal weight.

After posting a family photo, Curry responded to questions about how much weight she had lost since the youngest was born in 2018. At the time, Curry wasn’t ready to share that information and hinted that she didn’t want to jinx anything.

“I’m not done yet!” Curry replied. “LOL. I’m so close to my goal so I’m not trying to jinx myself.”

The pictures posted late on Saturday had an impact far beyond Instagram. Within minutes of being posted, Curry’s name started to trend on Twitter as many people took to the social media site to share the images and offer some praise to the busy mother of three.

It did lead to some criticism as well, with many recalling that Curry had spoken out against women wearing revealing clothing in a tweet back in 2015. At the time, she said that she preferred to keep covered up and save the more intimate stuff for her man. Curry has normally not been one to share racy pictures on social media, using using her Instagram platform to show off her many business endeavors and give followers a glimpse of her family life.

Bot some came to her defense, saying there was nothing wrong with showing off the results of her hard work and being proud of her body.

“Y’all took what Ayesha Curry said in 2015 and made it what it’s not because she struck a nerve in y’all,” one person wrote. “The picture she posted wasn’t for attention from other men… but to show off her weight loss, you imbeciles.”