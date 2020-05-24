Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Revealed That Daughter Felicity Has Soccer Skills Already

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s daughter Felicity is about to turn 2 years old on July 19, and according to her parents, she is already on her way to being a soccer star like her dad. Speaking in an interview with TLC that was posted on Facebook on Saturday, the stars of Counting On shared that the little girl loves to kick the ball around with Jeremy.

A video was also shown of the two outside in the couple’s backyard in Los Angeles kicking the soccer ball around. They had set up a couple of goal nets on each end of the yard. Jeremy appeared to be showing off his skills that he learned as professional soccer player as he kicked goals and even did some tricks with the ball. At first, Felicity was seen squealing with delight as she watched everything her daddy was doing. She was jumping up and down and clapping every time he kicked the ball into the net.

Jinger Duggar was the one filming it all. You could hear her talking in the background encouraging Felicity. The 32-year-old dad then let his daughter try her hand at kicking it herself. She finally got the hang of it and kicked the ball into the net. Jeremy excitedly picked her up to celebrate her victory.

Felicity has already been to a professional soccer game last year and she seemed entranced by it all. Fans are all for the Duggar granddaughter to follow in her dad’s footsteps.

“Future soccer star like Jeremy her dad!” one Facebook user said.

“Can’t wait until you share the first time Felicity kicks it over the wall!!” another fan said.

While playing soccer is something that the daddy and daughter love to do together, the Vuolos also have started making their own family traditions lately. Jeremy had recently indicated that he and Jinger takes nightly walks with their daughter starting somewhat of a family tradition in the process. They frequently share their walks on their social media accounts as well.

The reality stars also mentioned in the Facebook interview how much they love the outdoors and try to make sure that Felicity gets plenty of fresh air, especially during the coronavirus outbreak. If they aren’t taking walks or playing soccer, the family of three will let their daughter play in the pool as well.

As seen in previous posts, Felicity has a fascination with water. Whether it’s the ocean or a water toy, she loves to be mesmerized by water.