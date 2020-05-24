Sharon Stone Flaunts Her Fantastic Figure In A Patterned Bikini & Rocks A Silver Gladiator Helmet

Sharon posed beside her pool, which was occupied by two friends.

Sharon Stone showed off her incredible bikini body in an Instagram photo that she shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Saturday. However, the 62-year-old actress’ fit physique was nearly overshadowed by her unusual facial accessory. Sharon kept her face almost completely hidden from view underneath a metal gladiator helmet.

The Casino star was pictured standing beside her pool. She wore an eye-catching string bikini that featured an intricate pattern in an array of colors. The print’s color palette included burnt orange, yellow, white, and multiple shades of blue. The strings on Sharon’s top and bottoms were a vibrant violet hue.

Sharon’s top had tiny triangle cups that put her ample assets on full display. She wore her matching bottoms slung down low on her hips, which elongated her lean torso. The actress expertly posed with one of her legs turned to the side and the other popped forward. Her legs were impressively toned and slender. She was slightly leaning back, but this didn’t make her stomach bulge out at all. Instead, her midsection was flat and smooth.

Sharon rocked a number of accessories, including stacked gold bangles on one wrist, a long Y-necklace, and two strings of cowrie shells around her neck. Her overall look would have had a summery boho vibe if it wasn’t for the silver masked helmet that she was wearing.

Sharon’s unusual accessory resembled the sinister helmet and faceplate that Russell Crowe’s Gladiator character, Maximus, wears in the 2000 film. The movie is set in ancient Rome, and Maximus sports his similar protective headwear while doing battle against other gladiators in the famed Colosseum.

Sharon didn’t reveal where she got the heavy-looking helmet, which was covered in tiny spikes. The metal gleamed in the sunlight that filtered through the shade trees surrounding her pool.

While Sharon looked battle-ready, two of her pals, Price Arana and Tina Manning, were relaxing in her pool by floating around on inflatable loungers. However, one of Sharon’s French bulldogs, Bandit, appeared to be on high alert as he stood beside her.

Sharon’s Instagram followers were quick to reward her creative photo shoot with over 22,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Some fans compared her mask to the one worn by British rapper MF Doom.

“BODY!!!!!” exclaimed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who added extra punctuation to her remark in the form a flame emoji.

“Looking good. Looking hood,” read another response to her post.

“Sharon you are absolutely delicious looking,” a third commenter wrote.

“And the best Instagram picture of the year goes to @sharonstone,” declared another fan.

The Basic Instinct actress shared another entertaining Instagram post with her followers earlier in the day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was shown rocking a different bikini and using Chanel nail polish to paint her pet pooch Joe’s claws gold.