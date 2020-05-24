Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Pert Posterior In Gray Shorts For ‘Summer Sweat’ Workout Session On Instagram

Ashleigh Jordan added a new cardio workout routine to her Instagram page on Friday.

Dressed in a pair of curve-hugging gray shorts and a fitted top with cut-outs at the back, the blond beauty started the circuit with a set of burpee variations. Unlike the standard version of the exercise, Ashleigh performed a plank jack after she kicked her legs out. Then she alternated raising each knee toward the opposite arm before she returned to a squat position.

Ashleigh continued to demonstrate variations on well-known exercises in the next clip of the series. This time she added an extra move to the standard jumping jack, opting to add a jump squat after each repetition.

Next, she tackled a set of bicycle variations which required her to sit on the floor with her legs bent and slightly raised. As she tilted her back downward, Ashleigh pushed one leg forward. She then pulled the same leg back to her chest as she leaned her torso towards it.

Ashleigh assumed a plank position in the fourth and final video of the series for a set of plank arm reaches with shoulder taps. For this exercise, she then lifted one arm forward and lowered it before quickly tapping the shoulder of that arm with her opposite hand.

The post amassed over 12,000 likes in an hour and more than 130 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, several of Ashleigh’s fans thanked her for the workout demonstration.

“This would be great for me because I need to do some more cardio in order to lose my fat and gain muscle!!” one person wrote. “Thank you so much for doing some cardio workouts!! Love your page and workout routines a lot!”

Others expressed eagerness to attempt the workout.

“Love this workout,” a second Instagram user wrote before adding a fire emoji to their comment. “Looks killer, I will try tomorrow.”

But some commenters seemed intimidated by the circuit’s apparent difficulty.

“Your burpee variation makes my body hurt just watching,” a third fan commented

Ashleigh’s workout attire also got lots of attention.

“Looks like such a challenge!! And loving this @nvgtn top, such a beautiful color,” a fourth supporter wrote. NVGTN is Ashleigh Jordan’s athleisure line.

While the workout she demonstrated in her most recent Instagram post focused on multiple muscle groups, Ashleigh targetted her inner thighs in a previous video series. Dressed in a pair of purple shorts and a white top, the fitness trainer powered through a circuit that included diagonal chops, sumo walks, side lunge glides, and cable kneeling adductions.