‘The Bachelor’s’ Madison Prewett Celebrates Her Sister’s Graduation In A Sweet Instagram Photo

'Bachelor' favorite Madison Prewett celebrated her little sister in her latest Instagram photo.

Madison Prewett, a fan favorite from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, celebrated her younger sister Mary in her latest adorable Instagram photo. Mary, the youngest of Madison’s two sisters, graduated from high school in Auburn, Alabama and will be heading to The University of Alabama at Birmingham in the fall.

In the sweet photo, Madison posed with her sister outside of her high school. The former reality television star wore a form fitting black dress that showed off her thin figure. The dress incorporated long sheer sleeves that cinched together above her thigh in a bow. She accessorized with a pair of open-toe black high heels and wore a designer purse slung over one shoulder. The 24-yearr-old wore her long dark hair down in loose waves. She appeared to keep her makeup light with some mascara and light pink lipstick. She wrapped her arm around her sister as they both beamed at the camera, flashing their bright white teeth.

Madison’s sister Mary wore her white graduation gown, colorful tassels draped around her shoulders. In another photo included in the post, Madison shared a photo of her entire family, including Mary, Madison’s other sister Mal, and her mother and father joined together to celebrate the happy occasion.

Madison’s photo got a lot of attention online, earning over 375,000 likes. She boasts a whopping 1.9 million on the platform overall. Her friends and followers took to the comment section to compliment Madison on the sweet photos and praise Mary for her accomplishment.

“Awww congrats to her!! Love you Madi thanks for being such an inspiration!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful sisters and family in general. Congratulations to her!!” another Instagram user remarked.

“Congrats to her. You both look beautiful!!” said another.

Other social media users questioned Madison regarding her future and whether or not she plans to ever appear on a show like The Bachelor again.

“You are truly beautiful inside and out. For all the public stuff you went through and how you handled yourself is so classy. Hopefully we will see more of you on TV in the future? Hint hint,” one person pressed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Prewett became a fan favorite during her season due to her class and high morals. She started out at Weber’s runner-up after he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. Nevertheless, things did not work out for him and Sluss because he still had feelings for Madison. Weber and Madison tried to make things work after the show but eventually decided to go their separate ways.