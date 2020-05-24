Laura Sanchez H Rocks A Skimpy Bikini In Throwback Instagram Pic

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sanchez H took to her Instagram account and treated her 800,000-plus followers to a throwback bikini snapshot on Saturday.

In the picture, Laura rocked a two-piece white polka dot bikini to show off her amazing physique. The risque ensemble comprised a bandeau-style top which she teamed with matching bottoms.

To pose for the selfie, Laura knelt and bent forward to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her taut stomach. In addition, she also flashed a glimpse of her sexy thighs. Finally, she tilted her head and seductively gazed at the camera.

Laura appeared to have applied a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime shoot. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, applied a pink lip balm, and seemed to have finished off her makeup application with lined eyes and defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed her locks to cascade over her shoulder. She also let a few strands of hair to fall over her face. In terms of accessories, Laura kept it very simple and only opted for a dainty, gold chain pendant.

The snap was captured outdoors and Laura could be seen sitting under a thatched roof. She, however, did not define the exact location.

Laura included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that she wants to relive the moment when the snap was captured, implying that it was a throwback. She added that she wishes to look bold, disheveled, and wants to have a lot of sand all over her body — just like the picture.

Within three hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 51,000 likes. What’s more, her followers flocked to the comments section and posted 640 messages.

“I adore you, and I love the color of your hair,” one of her fans remarked.

“You are definitely the best Colombian model on Instagram,” another user wrote, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Wow! I am speechless. You definitely have the most beautiful eyes in the world,” a third admirer remarked.

Moreover, a fourth follower praised Laura’s sexy attire.

“This bikini suits you so much! You look divine!”

Other users posted words and phrases like “too pretty,” “my queen,” and “marry me,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from her legions of followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Daniela Arango and Alison Clements.

Laura is well-known among her followers for posting her skin-baring snaps every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a hot picture a while ago wherein she sported a black, cut-out swimsuit to show off her amazing figure.