CNN Slammed Over Coverage Of Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s suggestion that African-Americans who don’t want to vote for him “ain’t black” has garnered a lot of attention but, apparently, not from CNN. As The Washington Examiner reported on Saturday, the network was slammed for not covering the scandal.

In a tweet, former CNN digital producer Steve Krakauer said that it has been “fascinating to watch how left-leaning cable networks have covered” Biden’s comments. Krauker pointed out that MSNBC has extensively covered the controversy, with Chuck Todd interviewing Biden adviser Symone Sanders

“CNN hasn’t mentioned it once,” he wrote.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley similarly opined that Biden is not being adequately scrutinized by the media for making the controversial comments. “Crickets on CNN and other sites thus far. Biden remains constructively bunkered by the media from fallout for outrageous comments,” Turley wrote.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel expressed bewilderment as well, stating that CNN has not even mentioned the controversy. “How many times has CNN mentioned his bigoted comment on air? ZERO. Unreal,” McDaniel wrote.

Biden made the controversial remarks on Friday, during an interview with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God. Wrapping up the lengthy conversation, the host suggested that Biden comes back on the show to face more questions about his record and plans.

“You’ve got more questions? Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee responded.

Biden later apologized for the statement, saying that he “shouldn’t have been so cavalier.” The former vice president said that he does not take the black community’s support for granted, stressing that no one should be expected to cast their vote based on the color of their skin.

According to Fox News, although there were articles about the controversy on CNN’s website, the cable network dedicated most of its coverage on Friday to President Donald Trump. Later in the day, anchor Erin Burnett briefly interviewed Charlamagne Tha God, making CNN the last major network to cover the scandal.

Jordan Chariton, co-founder of the progressive media outlet Status Coup, told Fox News that CNN “has been in the tank for Biden for over a year” and is now trying to protect him from scrutiny.

Trump’s allies have already taken advantage of the situation. The president’s 2020 campaign is selling T-shirts featuring Biden’s controversial comments. In addition, the campaign is reportedly gearing up for a $1 million advertisement blitz to attack Biden.