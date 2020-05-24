Corinna Kopf Shows Off Her Figure In Stunning New Instagram Photo

Instagram model Corinna Kopf showed off her incredible physique in her latest post.

Instagram model, YouTuber and gamer Corinna Kopf showed off her fit physique in her latest Instagram photo that she shared on Saturday, May 23. The 24-year-old, who is originally from Illinois, flaunted her figure while standing in the mirror at her recently purchased Los Angeles, California mansion.

In the first photo Kopf stood in her large, primarily white bathroom, the sun streaming in through the windows. In the background was a large, lavish bathtub and another large mirror. She wore a unique, two-part ensemble of ripped, interlaced fabric. The top portion of the outfit featured a cropped top that exposed her toned stomach and showed plenty of cleavage. The bottom half of the outfit featured a pair of high waisted jeans that included the same ripped fabrics. She held her phone in one hand to snap the photo, her other hand ruffling her long blond hair.

In the second photo, Kopf sprawled out on the floor in front of another massive mirror. She knelt on the ground, showing off a pair of grey sneakers. Her long blond hair flowed down over her shoulders naturally. This second angle showed off more of the model’s tanned face and stunning features. She appeared to be wearing only a minimal face of makeup, including some light mascara.

Kopf’s followers could not get enough of the image, which racked up over 300,o00 likes in only a couple of hours. She boasts a whopping 4.3 million on the platform overall as well as 1.7 million on her YouTube channel where she posts lifestyle blogs and beauty videos.

However, she is most known for her appearances on popular YouTuber David Dobrik’s vlogs. Dobrik first rose to fame in 2017 when he began posting his chaotic and comical 4 minute and 20 second vlogs. As he has become more well known, so has Kopf.

Kopf’s followers rushed to the comment section to gush over her appearance.

“You are without a doubt the hottest woman alive,” one person complimented her.

“Where did you find that incredible outfit?” asked another.

Others desperately tried desperately to get the model’s attention in the comment section or earn a reply from her.

“You would make my day if you responded!” one person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kopf’s career seems to be only just beginning as her online following continues to grow. Her posts tend to always get a lot of traction online, and she at times earns well over 800,000 likes on her Instagram photos.