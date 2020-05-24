Khloe Terae Flaunts Killer Figure In Black-And-White Striped Bikini

Khloe Terae gave her fans a lot to rave over in the latest photo series posted to her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the blond beauty rocked a black-and-white striped bikini that flattered her hourglass figure.

The top featured thick straps and boning under the bust that accentuated Khloe’s cleavage. The high waistband on the bottoms emphasized her trim waist. Wearing her short blond hair in loose curls, she accessorized the look with a pair of eye-catching triangular sunglassed with thick black rims.

She used the eyewear to keep her hair off of her face in the first photo as she posed on a white wooden staircase. She rested her elbow on the railing and leaned forward and stared seductively at the camera. In the second photo, she held the sunglasses in one hand and posed with her head tilted backward and her mouth slightly open.

Khloe dialed up the sultriness of her poses and facial expressions in the next two photos. Sitting with her knees spread in the third image, she wore the bikini top with its straps pulled down. And in the last photo in the series, Khloe sat with her legs parted wide as she chewed on one of the sunglasses’ earpieces and smoldered at the camera.

In the caption, Khloe called herself a “Malibu Barbie” although she’s originally from Canada.

In the comments section several of Khloe’s fans had positive things to say about the way she looked in the photos.

“Babe you’re TRULY so GORGEOUS,” one commenter wrote. “Love you, dear.”

“Just simply a beautiful heavenly goddess,” a second Instagram user added.

“An absolute example of a perfect beauty queen,” a third supporter wrote before adding a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to their comment.

A fourth fan simply filled their comment with a series of disjointed words meant to express their admiration for her.

“Hottie, Sexy, Fantastic, Stunning, Love you, sister,” they wrote.

While a bikini was a swimsuit of choice for this photo series, Khloe showed off her long toned legs in a previous Instagram post. In a photo uploaded to the social media platform one day ago, she sported a white one-piece Gucci swimsuit that featured an illustration of Mickey Mouse at the front.

“Hey Mickey you so fine,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has been liked over 8,000 times since its upload and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it.