Donald Trump Slams Jeff Sessions: ‘You Should Drop Out Of The Race’

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Saturday, President Donald Trump ripped into Alabama Republican Jeff Sessions.

Sessions — who is now trying to win back his old Senate seat — served as attorney general but recused himself from the position during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and related matters.

“Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it,” Trump began.

“Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you,” the commander-in-chief continued.

After describing Mueller’s investigators as “slime,” Trump urged Sessions to drop out of the race and “pray” that GOP candidate Tommy Tuberville beats Democrat Doug Jones.

“You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal @DougJones, a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. He voted for impeachment based on “ZERO”. Disgraced Alabama. Coach @TTuberville will be a GREAT Senator!”

Trump has formally endorsed Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach. The president has also made it clear that he believes Alabama Republicans should not give Sessions another chance. Earlier this week, he tweeted that Alabamans should “not trust” Sessions, describing Tuberville as a supporter of the “#MAGA agenda.”

Sessions quickly hit back at Trump, stating that he was required by law to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation. “Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do,” the former attorney general wrote to Trump.

After responding to Trump, Sessions attacked Tuberville, calling him a “coward” who disagrees with Trump on issues pertaining to China and trade.

Sessions and Tuberville will face off again on July 14, given that neither of them secured enough of the vote to win the GOP primary race in March. Whoever wins will run against Jones in November.

As New York Magazine reported, even though Sessions has taken Trump-like positions on some issues — the former attorney general is calling for a complete suspension of job-based immigration — Tuberville is a clear favorite to win the Republican primary. In public statements, the former Auburn football has echoed Trump, slamming Sessions for recusing himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation.

Tuberville’s decision to side with the president appears to have paid off. According to a poll from the Cygnal firm, the former football coach is polling more than 20 points ahead of the former attorney general. As the publication noted, in recent weeks, Trump and his allies have focused on the so-called “Obamagate” scandal, which should not bode well for Sessions given that he refused to protect the president against investigations.