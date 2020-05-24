Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Impossibly Tiny Black Bikini

American beauty Jasmine Sanders sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a series of sexy bikini-clad snapshots of herself on Saturday, May 23. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to Instagram to share the sizzling content with her 3.9 million followers.

The 28-year-old, who is most famously known for being a fashion influencer, took center stage in the series, which consisted of two photos.

Jasmine soaked up the sun as she posed on a beach, exuding a sexy-yet-relaxed vibe. In both of the snapshots, the model took center stage as she sat on her knees and candidly posed from her front. She rocked a natural pout as she looked away from the camera while adjusting her bikini top.

The model did not appear to rocking any makeup in the images — a wise decision while at the beach. Meanwhile, her long blond hair, which is usually styled down in curls, was pulled back into a low bun. Still, it was her model-esque figure that stole the show, as she flaunted her physique in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Her bathing suit top, which was black, featured four thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The bra did not leave much to the imagination as its tiny triangular cups barely covered Jasmine’s assets and revealed much of her cleavage.

The model paired the tiny swimsuit top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage. The minuscule briefs successfully showcased Jasmine’s curvaceous hips and thighs. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ high-waisted design drew eyes towards her flat and toned midriff.

She finished the look off with a black baseball cap that covered her eyes in the pictures. Furthermore, she accessorized the look with several jewelry pieces that included necklaces, a pair of stud earrings, rings, bracelets, and a watch.

Jasmine did not reveal which beach she was photographed in, but indicated in her caption that she is a fan of the ocean’s salty component.

The beachside series was met with a great deal of support from fans and accumulated more than 25,000 likes since going live Saturday afternoon. More than 100 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the models with praise on her beauty, figure, and bikini.

“Very very beautiful,” one user wrote.

“So pretty,” a second fan added.

“You look amazing,” a third admirer stated.

