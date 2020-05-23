Sean Lowe Poses With His Son For An Adorable Lake Selfie

Former 'Bachelor' Sean Lowe posed lakeside with his eldest son in his latest adorable Instagram photo.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe melted hearts with his latest Instagram photo that featured his eldest son Samuel. In the sweet photo, both he and 3-year-old Samuel appeared to be enjoying a beautiful day at the lake, the sun beaming down on them. The pair looked especially similar with their tan skin, blue eyes, and blond hair.

Lowe looked to have just finished a swim, his wet hair standing up in spikes at the top of his head. He wore a blue life jacket and leaned over on the dock to hold Samuel. The little boy was protected by a purple and blue life jacket and wore a pair of light blue swim trunks. Samuel smiled at the camera while squinting into the sun, his hair blowing in the wind.

Lowe propped up his son to keep him falling in the water, his hands resting on his legs. The blue water and stunning sky in the background made the photo all the more picturesque.

Always known for his comedy on social media, Lowe joked in the caption that he would crop his son out of the photo and use the modified image as his own new profile photo. His followers couldn’t get enough of the photo and it earned over 100,000 likes in no time. He boasts a total of 1.2 million followers on the profile overall.

In the comment section, social media users complimented Lowe on both the adorable photo and his sense of humor.

“I can’t wait for your posts, just to read your comments! Hysterical! You’re babies are beautiful too!” one person wrote.

“Just when I think you can’t top your last caption, here you are,” wrote another person with a string of laughing emojis.

“Too bad he’s the one that got the better light,” another person remarked, playing along with the joke.

Samuel is the eldest child that Lowe has with his wife Catherine Giudici, whom he met while starring on The Bachelor. The pair also have a 1-year-old son named Isaiah, as well as an infant daughter named Mia whom they welcomed into their family in December.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the family of five have been in quarantine in their home in Dallas, Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic. While they have been taking social distancing seriously, they have increased their presence on social media, being sure to share plenty of lighthearted posts. In addition to plenty of sweet photos of their kids, they are also known for their lighthearted jokes.