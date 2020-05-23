Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A One-Piece Yellow Swimsuit With A Low-Cut Neckline

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she showed off her curves in a one-piece yellow swimsuit. The picture was taken outdoors in Aptos, California, as the geotag indicated. Arianny perched on what appeared to be a large piece of wood surrounded by green grass with a forest visible in the distance. The vibrant blue sky peeked through the leaves of the trees, and the sun shone down on Arianny’s skin, illuminating her curves.

Arianny rocked a one-piece swimsuit in a sunshine yellow hue with crocheted trim along the neckline. Thin straps stretched around her neck, adding a bit of support, and the neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Arianny accessorized with several necklaces, which drew even more attention to her cleavage. Two of the necklaces she wore were a bit shorter, but one had a large crystal on the end and dipped all the way to her belly button. The golden chain draped between her cleavage for an eye-catching look.

The swimsuit hugged Arianny’s curves to perfection, and it seemed to have a scandalous lace-up detail along the sides that showed off even more skin. Her legs were crossed in the snap and she gazed off into the distance as she showcased her curvaceous physique.

Arianny’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if any at all. Her hands were positioned in her lap and though her feet weren’t fully visible, it seemed as though she warmed them by rocking a pair of black boots.

Arianny also layered two mixed metal bracelets that she often wears on her wrist. Her followers loved the casual snap, and the post racked up over 7,300 likes within just one hour. It also received 207 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Obsessed with this,” one fan commented.

“Arianny you’re so beautiful,” another follower said.

“Gorgeous as ever,” another fan added, followed by a flame emoji and two heart eyes emoji.

“Looking beautiful while enjoying the sun,” a fourth fan said in response to the sizzling snap.

According to her Instagram page, Arianny seems to be spending some time out in nature lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap from the same location in California, and posed on a wooden deck in a red-hot ensemble. She wore a pair of leggings with cut-out details on them, a red sweatshirt and a black cap as she posed for the camera.