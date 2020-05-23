Camila Coelho Soaks Up The Sun By The Pool In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Camila Coelho added some serious heat to her Instagram page today with a sizzling double-pic update. The images saw her showing off her killer curves in a bikini while soaking up the sun at the pool.

The Brazilian bombshell was almost completely submerged in the cool water in the first slide of the steamy upload. She tilted her face up toward the warm sun, which was done up with a flawless makeup look that accentuated her striking features. The application included a bold red lipstick, blush, and highlighter that shimmered under the sun’s golden rays. Her long lashes also looked to be covered in a thick coat of mascara, and there seemed to be a dusting of tan eyeshadow on her lids.

Camila was stretched out on the edge of the pool in the second snap, offering her audience a complete view of her killer physique. She laid on her back with her toned arms above her head and her eyes closed in a blissful manner. She looked like a total smokeshow in a classic black two-piece that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. It included an underwire-style top with a low neckline that flashed a glimpse of cleavage and left her decolletage bare. The matching bottoms showcased the model’s pert derriere thanks to its daringly cheeky design, as well as her sculpted legs. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist that were also exposed in the skimpy number.

Several tall palm trees and the near-cloudless blue sky filled the background of the two photos, though Camila did not provide any indication as to the exact location of the tropical spot. Her 8.8 million followers however, hardly seemed bothered by the lack of information, instead fixating on her incredible, bikini-clad figure. Over 175,000 of them took the time to show their love for the post by hitting the like button during its first three hours of going live. Others went a step further and took to the comments section to leave compliments for the influencer’s stunning display.

“You are SO beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” quipped another fan.

“Body goals!! Motivates me to stay fittt omgg,” a third follower remarked.

“You are a dream,” commented a fourth admirer.

Camila seems to impress her devoted Instagram followers no matter what she is wearing. In another recent upload, she rocked a beautiful crop top-and-midi-skirt combo that showed off her ample chest and taut abs. The trendy look proved to be a huge hit, earning nearly 200,000 likes and 982 comments to date.