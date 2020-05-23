Addison Rae Easterling Shows Of Gorgeous Long Locks In New Instagram Photo

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling is partnering with LOreal.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling showed off her gorgeous long hair in a recent Instagram photo that she posted on Friday, May 22. The 19-yea-old shared the post to debut her new sponsorship with the hair and beauty brand, LOreal.

In the first photo of the triple-photo post, Easterling stood in the mirror at her family’s Los Angeles, California home. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, complete with a thick coat of mascara, eyeliner, blush, as well as some light pink lipstick. The teen accessorized with a pearl necklace and wore a black tank top decorated with silver rhinestones. She also showed off her new manicure which featured white triangle designs.

However, the real focus of the photo was of course her long brown locks that flowed down in loose waves. She claims the picture-perfect waves were a result of her new favorite LOreal hair care products.

In the second photo, the social media sensation licked her lips and squinted her eyes while holding up her new favorite products to the camera. They included one orange and pink bottle of LOreal detangler conditioner and one bottle of shampoo. Both of the products are intended to be used on long hair just like Easterling’s.

In the third photo, the showed off her pearly white teeth as she smiled in the mirror and admired her new hair.

In her caption, Easterling explained that while being home in quarantine, she has been experimenting with a lot of new hair and beauty products. She also announced that she is partnering with LOreal for their new Elvive Dream Lengths Collection, which she has found great success with personally. She raved about the products’ effectiveness, claiming that they not only smell great but help with her split ends. Because she is trying to grow her hair out as long as possible, these products help keep the ends of her hair fresh longer without requiring a trim.

Easterling’s followers could not get enough of the photo and the post soon gained over 2 million likes. She boasts a whopping 17.3 followers on the platform over all, earning herself a spot as one of the biggest online influencers at the moment.

Her followers took to the comment section to gush over how good she looks and compliment her on her long hair.

“You’re literally a vision of beauty,” gushed one person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling continues to gain in popularity online and her posts often earn well over 4 million likes on Instagram.