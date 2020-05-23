Qimmah Russo Shows Off Toned Figure In Black Sports Bra And Blue Leggings

Qimmah Russo flaunted her fit physique in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared photos, the Los Angeles based fitness coach/model, rocked a black sports bra and bright blue leggings. The bra’s scoop neckline emphasized Qimmah’s cleavage, while the snug workout pants accentuated her shapely quadriceps and calves. Her taut abdominal muscles were also on display.

Qimmah wore her flattering activewear with a pair of white sneakers that featured a multicolored geometric design at the back. She wore her hair loose in the photo and the straight black tresses fell to her waist from a middle part. She appeared to sport dark brown eyeshadow and liner under her arched eyebrows but her lips seemed coated with a nude lipstick or gloss.

In her caption, Qimmah informed followers about the launch of her new website. She wrote that fans could expect to see new fitness programs and challenges from her. Qimmah ended the caption by stating that she looked forward to getting her followers into shape “during and after” quarantine.

Qimmah faced the camera in each of the photos except the second one. In that image, she sent a smoldering stare over her shoulder for a shot that showed off her pert posterior.

In the comments section, some fans wrote about the way Qimmah inspired them.

“I am absolutely looking up to you as a person and the way you look,” one person wrote before adding a fire and heart-eye emoji to their comment. “You’re on fire, babe.”

Others complimented her appearance.

“You are so mfkn pretty, goddess-like,” another Instagram user wrote.

Others responded to the news she shared in her caption.

“It’s about time. Show the world what you are capable of!!” a third supporter commented.

“Keep climbing that success ladder,” a fourth commenter wrote before including a string of flexed bicep emoji at the end of their sentence.

Several other Instagram users simply filled their comments with large collections of various emoji.

Qimmah wore a similar outfit in one of her previous Instagram uploads, except that time she paired a black sports bra with leggings that matched. In the caption of the two-photo update, Qimmah shared some personal information, namely her weight and height.

“Currently at a solid 136 lbs, standing at a strong 5’4,” she wrote.

The post has been limed more than 25,000 times and close to 400 Instagram users have commented on it so far.