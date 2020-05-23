Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Were Reportedly Getting Stir Crazy While Quarantining In Canada

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly loving their time back in the U.S. after spending several weeks in his Canada home.

At the height of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bieber and Baldwin decided to camp out at the singer’s $5 million home in Canada. The couple left back in March and were enjoying their time alone. They posted frequently on social media and reportedly focused on their relationship since they had extra time together.

According to Hollywood Life, while the pair reportedly loved being quarantined together, they were both eager to return to Los Angeles. They flew back to LA earlier this month, and Bieber was seen outside riding his bike and enjoying the sunshine. While Bieber was content being away from his celebrity status, his bride was reportedly excited for them to get back to their lives on the west coast.

“Justin and Hailey were going a little stir crazy in Canada and needed a change of scenery and pace. Justin enjoyed being out of the limelight since it has been his first time away from [paparazzi] cameras since he has been fifteen. But Hailey really wanted to get to the sun of LA,” a source shared with the outlet. “She made the final decision and Justin followed suit to come back,” the source added.

In addition to being bored at times, the weather in Canada was reportedly too much for the couple to handle. They were reportedly shocked by how cold the atmosphere was, and they were fed up by the time May rolled around. Both Bieber and Baldwin have lived in LA for several years and were ready to get back to the warm weather they had grown accustomed to.

The insider continued to say that the couple’s decision to come back to California also has some career benefits. Being in LA reportedly gives Bieber an opportunity to record music for his upcoming projects. Additionally, Bieber can continue to rehearse for his “Changes” tour when it’s safe to attend live shows again. Earlier this year, his comeback tour was postponed due to COVID-19.

Since returning to LA, the pair have seemed to be in a positive place. They recently launched their Facebook Watch show, The Biebers on Watch. During the show, the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, discuss several different topics regarding their marriage. Most recently, they opened up about the first time they kissed, as well as their first date. In the adorable video, she admitted that the kiss almost never happened due to her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. She said they were concerned about them hanging out together by themselves at the time.