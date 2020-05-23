Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Workout Ensemble For New Instagram Videos

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow certainly motivated fans on social media after she shared several videos of herself working out on Saturday, May 23. The blond beauty shared the post with her 11.3 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 26-year-old fitness model was recorded — likely by herself — inside of her living room as she switched between a number of workout positions and poses. The slideshow consisted of four videos that displayed her conducting a different routine on her floor.

In two of the videos, Tammy rested on her hands and feet, and in the other two, she sat down on her buttocks.

Her long platinum blond hair was styled into a neat bun, likely to keep her hair out of her face while she partook in her fitness session. Tammy also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the videos — a move that added some glamour to her otherwise sporty look. Still, it was her famous killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them with a revealing workout ensemble.

Tammy opted for a light pink tank-top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets. Furthermore, the garment’s plunging neckline also revealed some of her cleavage. Also on display was the model’s chiseled core as the tank-top was cropped.

She paired the garment with a pair of booty shorts that appeared to be made out of a stretch, soft material. The shorts provided just minimal coverage as they showed off Tammy’s bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips — a product of her incessant workouts. The bottoms also featured a high-waisted design that drew eyes to her slim core.

Tammy finished the look off with a pair of white athletic trainers and socks.

She did not include a geotag in the post, but was clearly inside of her residence. She shared in the post’s caption that these particularly routines targeted her abs. She also revealed that her outfit was designed by Saski, a clothing company she has founded.

The sporty slideshow was met with a great deal of enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 96,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. An additionally 500 followers also took to the comments section to praise the model on her perseverance, her figure, and her looks.

“Get it,” one fan proclaimed.

“Goddess,” a second individual asserted.

Tammy has stunned fans with some smoking-hot content of herself this past week on social media. Just yesterday, on May 22, she rocked a tiny pink thong to show off her booty gains, per The Inquisitr.