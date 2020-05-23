‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Mary Kate And Sadie Robertson Rock Wild Swimsuits During A Beach Trip

Sadie joked that she and Mary Kate were "cheetah girls."

Duck Dynasty stars Mary Kate and Sadie Robertson looked like they coordinated their swimsuits for a relaxing day at the beach. On Saturday, Sadie, 22, took to Instagram to share a photo of the animal-print bathing suits that she and her sister-in-law wore as they soaked up some sun.

In the caption of her post, Sadie described herself and Mary Kate, 24, as “cheetah girls.” However, the Christian author and podcast host was pictured rocking a bathing suit with a pattern that looked more like super-sized leopard spots. The base color of her swimsuit was a brilliant white, which looked striking against Sadie’s tan skin. The eye-catching print consisted of inky black splotches and a few dark brown blotches.

Sadie’s swimsuit featured black spaghetti straps, a low scoop neck, and a flattering mid-cut leg that showcased her lean thighs. It also had a belted waist that drew further attention to her tiny midsection. The wide belt was black with an oval-shaped black buckle. Sadie’s other accessories included a pair of aviator sunglasses and a delicate gold chain necklace. She wore her blond hair pulled back in a low bun.

As for Mary Kate, who is married to Sadie’s brother John Luke, she rocked a one-piece that featured a more standard leopard-print pattern. Her swimwear’s design was similar to Sadie’s, but her bathing suit included a large cutout on the left side. She also wasn’t wearing a belt.

Mary Kate accessorized her beachwear with a pair of wayfarer sunglasses with tortoise-shell frames. She also wore a straw boater hat with a wide brim and a black ribbon wrapped around the crown.

Mary Kate was pictured holding her 7-month-old son, John Shepherd. The tot was clad in a blue-and-white striped onesie, and he had a pacifier dangling from his hand. A portable bassinet was visible behind the group.

The background of Sadie’s photo was a blue sky and long stretch of beach. Numerous other beachgoers could be seen enjoying the sunny weather.

Sadie didn’t reveal where her photo was taken, which was something that many of her followers asked her about in the comments section of her post. Others complimented Sadie and Mary Kate on their stylish swimwear and expressed envy over their beach trip.

“Where is your bathing suit from? It’s the cutest thing ever,” read one response to Sadie’s photo.

“I love those swimsuits! Where did y’all get them??” gushed another admirer.

“Ok y’all are so cute!!! And so jealous of that beach!! I wanna go!! Have a blast!” a third fan remarked.

Unfortunately for fans of Sadie’s swimsuit, she didn’t respond to the flood of questions about where she got it from.

Many Duck Dynasty fans were likely relieved to see Sadie and Mary Kate looking happy and carefree after the drive-by shooting scare that their family experienced last month. Luckily, nobody was hurt.