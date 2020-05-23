Topless Bru Luccas Goes ‘Bottoms Up’ In Beachside Bikini Shoot

Brazilian fitness model and social media marvel Bru Luccas has a reputation for igniting the masses with snapshots of her trim and athletic, yet curvy body. She continued to own the frame on May 23, posting an incredible beachside bikini pic in which she went “bottoms up,” displaying her incredible assets and toned physique for all to see, while just managing to obscure her top shelf from the camera’s lens.

In the update, which was posted to her Instagram feed, the 26-year-old Sao Paulo product geo-tagged La Jolla, California’s Black’s Beach. Wherever she may have been taking in the warm weather, though, her sizzling body was probably generating enough heat on its own to turn the sand below her into solid glass.

In the photo, Bru was laying on the beach with her front side resting in the sand. With her forearms placed in front of her and her hands almost intertwined, she raised her head slightly above her back and shoulders and turned it toward the camera, projecting a smoldering intensity with her expression.

Bru’s bustline area was shrouded by shadows and wild hanging strands of her light brown hair, as well as her upper arm. However, she was very clearly sans top for this sumptuous spread.

Lower on her frame, a tiny, neon-green bikini adorned her backside, but it did little to mask the size, shape and other intricate details of her perfectly contoured glutes. Meanwhile, the sharp curves of her seat stood in stark contrast to the canvas of sand surrounding Bru’s body; the overall aesthetic was aided in no small part by the glints of light that reflected off of her tanned skin.

In the background of the shot, one could almost see the tide breaking and rolling back down the shore.

Bru’s latest IG update rocked the platform, delighting her army of admirers to the tune of well over 100,000 likes in just a few hours. The Bru crew wasn’t shy about voicing their approval for the beachside spread, either, as the comment thread had eclipsed 600 posts in that span.

“Beautiful view,” opined one admirer, and something tells us they weren’t referring to the coastal California scenery.

“BEAUTIFUL AS ALWAYS,” exclaimed one comment in all-caps.

“Phenomenal,” wrote another commenter.

Bru has been killing it with tempting swimsuit pics on her feed for some time now. As shared previously by The Inquisitr, she dropped a picture on May 21 that showed her emerging from a pool in a super-skimpy bikini.