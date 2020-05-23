Ashley Alexiss Rocks Coral Underwear & Goes Topless Under A Bold Printed Jacket

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss shared a sizzling Instagram update with her 2.1 million Instagram followers in which she showed off her voluptuous physique in a bold printed jacket and coral bottoms.

The outfit she wore in the smoking-hot snap was from online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley frequently wears pieces from the plus-sized brand, and made sure to acknowledge them by tagging them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Ashley rocked a pair of coral-colored underwear that sat low on her hips, showing off her curvaceous thighs and stomach. Her belly button ring was visible in the shot, and she also layered on several delicate necklaces to draw more attention to her chest. She didn’t appear to be wearing anything underneath the bold thigh-grazing jacket she had on, and a tantalizing hint of cleavage was visible.

Ashley topped off the look with a long jacket that had an open front. The entire garment was covered in a tropical floral print interspersed with leaves, all on a black background. The eye-catching look skimmed over Ashley’s curves, and the photo was cropped at her thighs, so fans weren’t able to tell the exact length of the piece.

Ashley’s long blond locks were styled in effortless waves, with darker roots beginning to show in comparison to her platinum blond tresses. Her hair was styled in a deep side part with major volume at the top before tumbling down one shoulder.

She kept her beauty look simple yet sexy, with what appeared to be a pastel pink hue on her parted lips and not much else. She seemed to have a hint of a golden hue on her eyelids, but her overall look accentuated her natural beauty without overpowering it.

Ashley’s fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 9,700 likes within just two hours. It also received 109 comments within the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said simply.

“Your husband is one lucky guy!” another follower remarked.

“Hot, Hot, Hot!!!” one fan added, captivated by Ashley’s beauty.

Yet another follower couldn’t quite find the words to express how he felt about the sizzling shot, so he simply commented with a string of flame emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley rocked another smoking-hot outfit from Fashion Nova Curve. In that post, she posed in a shower wearing nothing but an oversized white t-shirt. While the garment may not have been that sexy while dry, she was wet in the picture, and the t-shirt was plastered to her curvaceous physique as she served up a majorly seductive look.