Abby Dowse Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In A Neon Green Bikini

In her latest Instagram update, buxom bombshell Abby Dowse showed off her dangerous curves in a neon green bikini with black accents. She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but it appeared to be taken indoors somewhere, with nothing visible behind her but a plain white wall that provided the perfect backdrop for her bold bikini and bronzed skin.

The bikini Abby wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The bikini top featured unique cups that were more of a rectangular shape than the standard triangular bikini cups. A thin black strings stretched across her chest below her breasts as well as above her breasts, framing a tantalizing section of cleavage. The black straps at the top then stretched around her neck for added support.

The bikini bottoms consisted of a tiny patch of neon green fabric that barely covered anything at all. Thin black strings stretched high over her hips, and Abby tied the strings in a bow on either side. The high-cut style of the bikini bottoms accentuated her slim waist, and also elongated her legs. The photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, so not all of her legs were visible in the shot, but there was still plenty of skin on display.

Abby also cropped the photo just above her chin on the top, cutting most of her face out of the shot so that the focus was on her curvaceous body. Her long blond locks tumbled down her back in an effortlessly tousled style, and she placed both hands on her toned thighs for the pose.

Abby didn’t distract from her cleavage with a necklace, but she did add a delicate silver bracelet and a few rings to her fingers. She had her nails painted a white hue that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 2,000 likes within just 15 minutes. It also received 153 comments from her eager fans.

“Gorgeous girl. Love the color!” one fan said.

“Looking so hot,” another fan added, followed by a flame emoji to emphasize his point.

“For Christmas, I want to have a body like yours,” another follower added, captivated by Abby’s curves.

Abby occasionally shares glimpses of her fitness regime with her Instagram followers to show them how she maintains her incredible physique. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked an ombre sports bra and matching leggings. She posed outside with a set of lime green dumbbells nearby, and she explained to her followers in the caption that she was visiting her family and trying to still squeeze in a workout.