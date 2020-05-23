Lindsay Arnold Flaunts Tiny 15-Week Baby Bump In New Instagram Snap

The 'DWTS' pro updates fans on her pregnancy.

Lindsay Arnold is 15 weeks pregnant with her first child. She and husband, Sam Cusick, are both very excited to welcome their little one this coming fall. The Dancing with the Stars pro has posted a handful of photos of herself since she shared the baby news and her latest Instagram snap shows off just a hint of a baby bump this time.

Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, Lindsay shared how her baby bump is progressing. She also gave an update on how she has been feeling these days.The 26-year-old mom-to-be said that she has been experiencing just a hint of nausea and tiredness, but that she is still feeling good. It sounds like she had previously experienced these pregnancy symptoms earlier, but got a little relief from them. She toted that they just came back on her this week. She also noted that the baby growing inside of her is now the size of an avocado.

In the Instagram photo, Lindsay Arnold is standing in her bedroom with her phone in one hand. The other hand is resting on her waistline just above her protruding tummy with a contented look on her face. The pro dancer wore a white tank top that hugged her slight baby bulge. She paired it with tight grey leggings for a comfortable ensemble.

Lindsay had her blond hair pulled back into a loose ponytail. She appeared to have minimal or no makeup on her face as she snapped the pic. Her bedroom is decorated with grey accents to match her outfit. The couple’s dog, Moose, is seen lounging in the middle of their bed as she is taking the picture.

Her 814,000 Instagram followers seemed to love the new baby bump snap. They love seeing her so happy and they have expressed their excitement for her as well.

“You’re glowing! congratulations!!” one fan observed.

“You’re going to be the BEST mom!” another person said.

“I hope she is a mini Lindsay,” someone else remarked.

Lindsay and Sam just had their gender reveal party right after they had their latest ultrasound done. They shot canons of pink paper confetti, which means they are having a baby girl. The expectant mom immediately jumped into her husband’s arms with excitement after the reveal.

Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick were married almost five years ago. Their first baby is due sometime in November. Of course, the couple’s friends and families are totally thrilled by the news that they are expecting.