Donald Trump Campaign Reportedly Gearing Up To Blast Joe Biden Over ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comments

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign is preparing a major advertisement blitz to attack former Vice President Joe Biden over his recent “you ain’t black” comments, The Hill reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the president’s reelection campaign plans on spending $1 million on digital advertisements meant to highlight Biden’s allegedly problematic record on race and mass incarceration. The ads will reportedly point out that Biden supported the 1994 crime bill — which disproportionately affected the African-American community — and juxtapose Biden’s record with his recent remarks.

Biden made the controversial comments on Friday, during an interview with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God. Near the end of the interview, the host said that the Democrat should come back on the show because “we’ve got more questions.”

Biden dismissed the suggestion. “You’ve got more questions? Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said.

Later in the day, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee apologized for the insensitive statement, saying that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” and explaining that the African-American vote is not being taken for granted by his campaign.

A video montage of Biden’s controversial statements will reportedly be aired nationwide, and clips of the former vice president’s support for the 1994 crime bill will be broadcast in battleground states. A number of similar videos will reportedly appear on social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram, and on Google.

The president’s campaign is already fundraising with T-shirts featuring Biden’s controversial comments. As the publication noted, rumors of the ad blitz come as Trump seeks to increase his support among African-American voters in key battleground states.

Joe Biden has destroyed MILLIONS of Black American lives. He may not remember. But we do.#YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/fxJrZQlra8 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 22, 2020

The president’s campaign reportedly believes that increasing support in the black community is key to winning the 2020 presidential election. In addition, Trump and his allies have contrasted Biden’s comments with the president’s signing of a landmark criminal justice bill and they have already spent millions on promoting stories of Trump commuting an African-American woman’s sentence.

In a statement on Friday, Katrina Pierson, leader of Black Voices for Trump, blasted Biden.

“It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking,” she said.

“Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of black Americans and I have always known — Joe Biden does not deserve our votes,” Pierson added.