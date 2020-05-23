Donald Trump’s Campaign Sells #YouAintBlack Shirts After Joe Biden Makes Controversial Comments On Race

After presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden made controversial comments on race to Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club, Donald Trump’s campaign released shirts poking fun of the former vice president’s interview, Breitbart reported.

“Joe Biden actually told Black Americans they ‘AIN’T BLACK’ if they support President Donald J. Trump!” a description of the t-shirt reads. “Sport this shirt and make sure NO ONE forgets the words #YouAintBlack came out of Joe Biden’s mouth!”

Trump campaign is already selling “#YouAintBlack -Joe Biden” shirts following his comments this morning pic.twitter.com/xvoPKq9RRj — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) May 22, 2020

As reported by Politico, Biden walked back his controversial comment and suggested that he has always earned the black vote during his runs for the presidency.

“I know that the comments have come off like I was taking the African American vote for granted. But nothing could be further for the truth.”

Nevertheless, the backlash Biden received was swift and came from both Democrats and Republicans, who claimed he was taking his African American support for granted.

“White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice,” the Trump campaign’s Black Voices for Trump said in a statement.

“It’s a reminder that Biden thinks he owns the Black vote and that he can dictate what Black people do,” tweeted Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The shirts are just the beginning of the Trump campaign’s focus on the comment. As reported by Politico, the president’s campaign is launching a $1 million digital ad operation that will highlight Biden’s comment. In addition, the campaign is releasing an ad that focuses on Biden’s support for the 1994 crime bill that reportedly led to the mass incarceration of black Americans.

As reported by The Hill, Trump and Biden are both competing for black support ahead of the November election. According to the publication, recent polls put Biden in a 30- to 40-point lead among the African American demographic, which it called the “backbone” of the Democratic Party.

Although Trump received just 8 percent of the black vote in 2016, his 2020 campaign has been making a strong play for black voters. According to his campaign’s advisers, even a small increase in support from this demographic could tip the scales for Trump in swing states.

Whether Trump’s play for black voters will pay off remains to be seen. CNN’s Van Jones previously suggested the president’s focus on criminal justice reform and lifelines to struggling black colleges and universities is effective at gaining the demographic’s attention. However, a Quinnipiac University poll that was released this week showed Biden with the support of 81 percent of African American voters surveyed. Conversely, Trump gained just 3 percent support.