Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Trains Legs In Blue Sports Bra And Gray Shorts

Sophie Van Oostenbrugge shared a new workout demonstration with her Instagram followers and it focused on the legs.

Dressed in a chic blue sports bra and gray sports bra, the Dutch fitness influencer started the circuit with a series of single-leg glute bridges but added an additional move to the exercise. While she lay on her back, Sophie extended one leg forward and raised it upward as she lifted her hips. In her caption, she recommended doing 15 repetitions per set for five rounds.

Sophie tackled a set of dumbbell taps in the next video in the series. She placed one of these weights on the ground and then executed alternating single-leg jumps to touch it with her feet. Her caption suggested doing the exercise for 20-30-second intervals for five rounds.

Sophie then performed a variation on the standard version of the squat. Starting with her legs shoulder-width apart, she bent her knees until her glutes almost hit the floor. As she stood up, she raised one knee and then leaned her upper body towards it. Then she squatted again, but as she stood up the second time, she kicked the same leg forward and stretched her opposite arm in its direction. She recommended 15 repetitions of this combination exercise per set.

A set of glute kickbacks came next before Sophie ended the circuit with a series of reverse lunges into jumps. She took a large backward step to start the exercise before she bent both knees. Then, leading with her back knee, she launched herself into the air and landed in the lunge position. Her caption suggested doing five rounds of 15 repetitions.

The post has accumulated close to 10,000 likes as of this writing, and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their positive reactions to the video series.

“Your outfit is the cutest,” one person wrote. “Gonna try this killer workout tomorrow beaut!”

“Sophie, I think the exercises you do and share are amazing,” another added. ” The best way [sic] training. I send my biggest congratulations from Turkey. Go Girl.”

“Your outfits are ALWAYS the cutest and I love how you reply to anyone who asks where you get things so other people can succeed/look cute too,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Your body is literally how I want mine to look like,” a fourth supporter added before including a heart-eye emoji in their comment. “Not there yet but I’m trying.”