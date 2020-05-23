Ashley Benson Bares Almost All In Topless Instagram Post

Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson gave her 21.1 million Instagram followers quite an eyeful on Saturday afternoon when she posted a stunning black and white topless photo. In the elegant pic, Benson stood at an angle with her arms crossed over her chest. One hand rested on her shoulder, while the other clutched a thin necklace that draped over her collarbone. Her arms just barely hid her ample chest, which peeked out on either side of each arm. The tattoo of Roman numerals on her rib cage was visible.

Though her body was angled away from the camera for the shot, her face was straight on with her smoldering eyes lighting the camera on fire. Her choppy, chin-length hair covered half her face. The actresses’ makeup looked rather understated and simple, like the photo itself. The overall tone of the photo was tasteful and artsy.

The caption was simply a camera emoji and an Instagram tag for photographer Lindsey Byrnes. According to Byrnes’ website, she is a fashion and lifestyle photographer who frequently shoots for high-profile magazines like Vogue and Vanity Fair. Her portfolio includes shoots with several A-list celebrities, like Benson.

Less than an hour after Benson posted the pic, it had over 340,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments, most of which were fire, heart, or heart-eye emojis, or succinct commentary on how beautiful Benson is.

Benson, who is typically a very private person — especially about her relationships — has been making headlines lately. The Pretty Little Liars actress split from her girlfriend of two years, Cara Delevingne, at the beginning of April, though their split didn’t make headlines until about a month later. A source close to the couple intimated that the breakup wasn’t contentious, saying that their relationship simply “ran its course.”

About a week or so after their breakup became public knowledge, Benson was spotted by DailyMailTV kissing Gerald Earl Gillum, better known as rapper G-Eazy. Benson incurred the wrath of the Internet for the kiss, with people on Twitter and Instagram dragging her for not waiting long enough after her breakup to get involved with someone new, and some even suggesting that she may have been cheating on Delevingne with G-Eazy.

Benson has stayed quiet about the hate, but her ex — Delevingne — clapped back at Benson’s haters.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” Delevingne posted in her Instagram story. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Benson’s Instagram account has been relatively quiet during the past few weeks, but she’s posting fire when she posts.