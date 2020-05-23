Sofia Vergara Sunbathes In A Green Swimsuit & Glasses, Wishes Her Fans A ‘Happy Memorial Day Weekend’

Sofia relaxed on a giant pool float while reading a book.

Sofia Vergara brought some sizzle to her Instagram page on Saturday. The former Modern Family star kicked off Memorial Day weekend by rocking a chic swimsuit and soaking up some rays, and she thrilled her fans by sharing a photo of her relaxing sunbathing session.

The 47-year-old America’s Got Talent judge wore a spring-green bathing suit with thick shoulder straps and a wide scoop neck that showcased her flawless decolletage. The vibrant one-piece also featured two oval cutouts on each side. The design presented the possibility of ending up with odd tan lines. However, the exposed areas of skin also accentuated Sofia’s hourglass shape, including her trim waist and curvy hips. The swimsuit’s leg openings were cut high, which highlighted her shapely thighs and elongated her toned legs.

Sofia wore her brunette hair down with a center part. Her glossy tresses were straight, and they tumbled over her shoulders. The actress was stretched out on a pink pool float that looked like it was almost as large as a queen-size mattress. The inflatable lounger had two cup holders and a large empty space in the back, presumably for storing cold beverages. However, Sofia wasn’t making use of these features.

The actress struck a model pose by slightly bending one knee and placing one hand behind her head. In her other hand, she grasped the book The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. Sofia held her hardback copy of the novel out to the side some distance away from her face.

Luckily, Sofia wore a pair of reading glasses to help her see the small print on the pages. Her stylish eyewear had cat-eye frames that appeared to feature a leopard-print pattern. Sofia tagged the maker of her glasses as Foster Grant, and they were likely from the collection that she partnered with the brand to produce. The collaboration was announced on the Foster Grant Instagram page earlier this week.

Sofia’s promotional upload doubled as a Memorial Day post, and it was a huge hit with her fans. Since the actress initially shared her photo, her followers have hit the “like” button on it over 62,000 times.

“Absolutely beautiful lady as always,” read one response to her post.

“Gorgeous in green,” gushed another fan.

“You look hot,” a third admirer opined.

However, a few of Sofia’s commenters criticized her for using the word “happy” to describe Memorial Day, which pays tribute to the American military personnel who have died while serving their country.

“Memorial Day isn’t happy,” read a comment that included an eye-roll emoji.

While Sofia faced some backlash over her caption choice, the response to her post was mostly positive. Her followers usually have few complaints when she shares swimsuit photos with them, whether they’re recent snapshots or throwback pictures.