‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Poses Like A Mermaid In Sexy One-Piece Cutout Bodysuit

The Netflix beauty shared magical photos with her fans.

Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli posted a series of stunning new pics to Instagram. The popular star of the hit Netflix dating experiment shared several photos of her posing in a cut-out bodysuit on a beach at dusk.

Giannina was pictured wearing a light purple, sheer bodysuit with a keyhole front in the social media slideshow. The Netflix star had purple and gold body glitter on her arms as she posed for the gorgeous shots. Giannina played with her hair and crouched in the water as she glistened in the Savage X Fenty bodysuit while posing by the water.

In the caption to the post, Giannina told her 1.9 million Instagram followers that she always wanted to be a mermaid, and she included a water drop emoji. She did not tag the location of the beach that she was posing on.

The photos received more than 226,000 likes from mesmerized fans. In comments to the post, fans and friends including Giannina’s Love Is Blind co-star Kelly Chase, reacted to her magical shots. Some fans told her she already is a mermaid.

“You managed to be a mermaid,” one fan wrote to Giannina.

“I love these mermaid vibes for sure,” another added.

“Truly look like a movie character!” a third fan wrote. “I nominate you for the next Ariel.”

“You should have been in SI swimsuit edition. Absolutely stunning,” another fan wrote to the reality star.

Other followers compared Giannina to a younger Britney Spears or Cameron Diaz, and others said “G” broke the internet with the glittery shots.

Giannina has been sharing photos and updates with fans as she quarantines with boyfriend Damian Powers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her new mermaid photos are the latest in a series of glam shots that she has shared with fans over the past few months since she appeared on the breakout Netflix dating show. In the past, Giannina has posed in dreamy sundresses, sexy swimsuits, and stylish workout gear, but her fantasy mermaid look seems to stand out with fans.

In addition to sharing photos with fans, Giannina recently started a lifestyle channel on YouTube called “The Vibe With G,” in which she helps her fans “build their vibe” as she posts videos about fashion, beauty, love, and more.

“Why not live loud, speak up, fall in love with the world, and look damn good while doing it?” Giannina asked her fans in the trailer to the YouTube channel.