Addison Rae Easterling Licks An Ice Cream Cone In Flirty Instagram Photo

Addison Rae Easterling posed with a melting ice cream cone in her latest Instagram photo.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling stunned while posing with an ice cream cone in her latest Instagram photo. The 19-year-old licked a vanilla waffle cone while smiling at the camera in the double photo post she shared on Saturday, May 23.

Easterling, who has rapidly become a massive social media sensation, showed off her glowing skin in the outdoor photo shoot as the sun beamed down on her. She licked the quickly melting cone from the bottom as ice cream began to dribble down her fingers. The teen didn’t seem to mind the mess she was making as she flashed her white teeth in a giant smile.

The TikTok star kept her makeup natural, appearing to wear only some minimal blush and a coat of mascara. She let her long brown hair flow down naturally while it was blown slightly by the wind. Easterling, who tends to favor gold accent pieces, wore plenty of unique gold jewelry pieces for the photoshoot. She wore one small gold hoop and one large gold hop earring in each ear, as well as a gold Cartier ring on one finger. Around her neck she wore a thin gold chain with charms that spelled out her name.

It appeared to be a beautiful day in Los Angeles, California where Easterling currently resides with the rest of her parents and younger brothers. A deep blue sky and several palm trees were visible in the background.

As Easterling’s photos often do, the post gained a lot of traction online in hardly any time at all. In only a few hours it had gained well over 2 million likes on Instagram. The teen boasts an incredible 17.3 million followers on the platform overall as well as 42 million on TikTok where she is known for her dancing videos that often become viral challenges that her followers try out on their own.

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Easterling asked her followers what their favorite flavor of ice cream is. Thousands took to the comment section to reply, each sharing their own personal favorites including everything from chocolate and strawberry to rocky road.

“Cookies and cream. end of discussion,” one person remarked.

“Wow you are so unbelievably gorgeous and beautiful,” another person gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling has become increasingly active on social media since her quick escalation to fame, typically posting on Instagram at least once a day. Her photos gain a shocking amount of attention online, at times reaching as much as many as 4 million likes.