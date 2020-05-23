Kim Zolciak’s Daughter, Brielle Biermann, Says She Shouldn’t Return To ‘RHOA,’ Calls It A ‘Crazy Environment’

Brielle Biermann recently responded to the rumors that her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Earlier this year, current RHOA star NeNe Leakes shared that she would like to see Kim join the show for its next season. She said she would like to see another one of the show’s original cast members come back, and thinks Kim would fit perfectly with the show’s cast.

Currently, RHOA‘s main cast members include Leakes, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille. Since then, Leakes and Kim have been on better terms, but Kim hasn’t confirmed if she’ll make her return to the series.

. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Us Weekly spoke with Brielle and asked her how she felt about Kim rejoining the RHOA cast. During the interview, Brielle says she doesn’t think her mom would enjoy being a part of the show again. She said the drama she experienced on the series throughout the years is something she doesn’t want to see her go through a third time around.

“I don’t know why she would. She has her own TV show and it’s doing great and it’s super fun to film and I don’t know why she would put herself back into that crazy environment,” Brielle told the publication. “I mean maybe if it was less negativity, more positivity [and] a couple of people were replaced. Yeah, she’d probably go back. I don’t want her to go back.”

Brielle continued to say that Kim would come home “drained” after filming RHOA on several occasions. She said it wasn’t good for Kim or her family, which is why she was happy when her mom stepped away.

After appearing on RHOA‘s first season, Kim stayed with the show until Season 5. Although the TV personality came back to the Atlanta housewives in Season 10, she left once again after just one season.

Since leaving RHOA, Kim has gone on to star in her own spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy. The series first premiered in 2013, and stars Kim, her husband Kroy Biermann, and their children, Brielle, Arianna, Kash, Kaia, Kane, and Kroy Jr. Brielle said her mother is way less stressed filming Don’t Be Tardy than when she had to put on a “brave face” to film with her former co-stars.

“Here, it’s not work. It’s fun. It’s our family. You’re just filming your life,” Brielle noted.

Although she objects to the idea of Kim dusting off her peach one day, Brielle did say she holds a special place for some of its stars. She said she’s known both Leakes and former RHOA cast member Sheree Whitfield for the majority of her life. Kim and Leakes have had their ups and downs in the past, but she and Whitfield remained close through the years.