Monica Huldt Flaunts Her Voluptuous Body In A Hot Pink Lingerie Set & Nude Stockings

Monica Huldt looked smoking hot in her most recent Instagram snap. The model left little to the imagination as she told her fans she was excited to finally be hitting the beach.

Monica was sure to drop jaws as she posed in a hot pink lace lingerie set. The skimpy bra clung tightly to her ample bust and showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties exposed her round booty and accentuated her tiny waist and flat tummy. She also wore nude thigh-high stockings on her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with red polish on her fingernails.

Monica posed with her backside towards the camera. She placed both of her hands on her booty as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the photo some furniture, green foliage, and large windows were visible.

Monica wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in flirty ringlet curls that cascaded down her back.

She also opted for a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She seemed to give her face a warm glow using heavy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, under eyes, and nose. She looked to complete her face with soft pink lipstick.

Monica’s 606,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the snap more than 5,600 times within the first four hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also shared their opinions by leaving over 100 messages in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous woman,” one follower wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning,” gushed another.

“Enjoy your day! Be Safe! Beautiful,” a third social media user stated.

“I can’t believe my eyes. You are so gorgeous my darling. I love this photo and your lingerie is just perfection here,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin for the camera. She’s often seen sporting racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tiny tops for her online snapshots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently delighted her followers when she posed in a gray crop top that exposed her underboob, and a pair of colorful panties. To date, that pic has racked up more than 7,400 likes and over 140 comments.