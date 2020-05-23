Anna Katharina Tugs At Cheetah-Print Bikini Top In New Photos On Her Instagram Page

Anna Katharina flaunted her enviable physique in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the model rocked a white bikini covered in a black cheetah-print pattern and trimmed with red fabric. Standing in front of a bright orange wall partially covered by green vines, Anna tugged the straps of the skimpy two-piece swimsuit, placing her hands close to her neck. The pose emphasized her decolletage.

The bikini’s minuscule bottoms also appeared to have been lowered slightly to show off the definition of her lower abdominal muscles. Besides the red trim, the briefs also featured similarly colored tassels at the end of its tied straps.

Anna struck a similar pose in the second photo but placed her hands closer to the neckline of her bikini top. She stared off into the distance in each shot but stood with her lips partially open in the first image. Anna wore her hair in a loose updo in both shot, though, leaving a lock of blond hair out at the front which glamorously framed her face. She also appeared to also sport dark liner and neutral shadow on her eyes and bright pink color on her lips.

The post has amassed close to 10,000 likes as of this writing and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments fans praised her physical beauty.

“Look like someone gets prettier as the days pass by,” one fan wrote.

Anna called the commenter “sweet” in her reply.

A second Instagram commenter expressed a similar sentiment as the first.

“Wowww… Stunning! Every day you are [sic] most beautiful and sexy!” they wrote.

“You look like you’re about to melt my heart,” a third supporter commented before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

A fourth Instagram user was a lot blunter with their praise.

“Damn, your beautiful,” they wrote.

Several other fans eschewed words altogether and instead filled their comments with collections of emoji.

Anna got similar comments under her previous post as well. In the shared video, she wore a green tropical-print bikini top paired with snug blue shorts as she smiled and posed in a diner. She called the establishment “Anna’s diner” in her caption and declared that breakfast and the energy drink she promoted in the clip were the only items on the menu.

The clip has been viewed more than 20,000 times since its upload and 150 Instagram users have commented on it.