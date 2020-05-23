Daisy Keech Flaunts Killer Curves And Cleavage In Skimpy Two-Piece Bikini

American internet sensation Daisy Keech sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a series of sexy new snapshots of herself on Saturday, May 23. The blond bombshell shared the images on her Instagram account with her 4.4 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 20-year-old model basked in the sun’s ray as she was photographed outdoors on a grassy lawn. Daisy radiated as she switched between two poses for the two-photo slideshow.

In the first image, she posed from her backside and stared off into the distant in front of her. In the second image, she posed face-front and pouted while she stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights, was pinned back and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup for the images — a move that elevated her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, highlighter, a light-pink lipstick, and filled-in eyebrows. Still, it was her famous, curvy figure that stole the show, as she flaunted it with a revealing bathing suit.

The suit’s top was white with a cherry-print and featured two thin straps that went over Daisy’s shoulders and down her back. The swimsuit bra did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged the model’s assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The top also featured criss-cross straps that tied around Daisy’s midriff, drawing attention to her slim core.

Daisy paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage as they featured a thong design. The tiny briefs flaunted her bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips, while their high-waisted side straps directed eyes toward the model’s midriff.

Daisy finished the look off with a pair of faded denim jeans, which she had only lifted up to her thighs.

She did not include a geotag in the post. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she advised her fans to check out the link in her bio that directed them to her “booty gains” program.

The spicy slideshow was met with instant praise and approval from many of Daisy’s fans, amassing more than 205,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. An additional 1,000 followers also headed down to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, her looks, and her bikini.

“Gorgeous babe,” one user wrote.

“You’re so beautiful,” a second user asserted.

Daisy has shared a number of smoking-hot images of herself on social media this past week. On May 17, she sported a skintight sports bra and sweatpants that showcased her curvy figure, per The Inquisitr.