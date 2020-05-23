Cindy Prado Rocks A Crop Top & Leggings For Candle Crafting Adventure

In her latest Instagram update, Cindy Prado brought her 1.4 million Instagram followers along with her on a candle-crafting adventure she went on in Miami, Florida. According to the geotag, Cindy spent some time at Candle Land, a spot where customers are able to craft their own candles.

In the first snap, Cindy stood next to three floating shelves loaded with concoctions in stunning glass jars. Cindy flaunted her fit physique in a white crop top that had a low-cut neckline, exposing a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She accessorized with a necklace that hung low, drawing even more attention to her ample assets.

The crop top featured ruching just below her breasts and a hem that was slightly higher in the middle than on the sides. Her toned stomach was on full display in the look, as were her slim arms.

Cindy paired the crop top with white leggings for a monochromatic ensemble. She also layered on an oversized jacket that she allowed to slide down her arms for an effortlessly sexy look. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in waves and she had a soft smile on her face in the first shot.

In the second, Cindy had perched on a seat and appeared to be taking a deep whiff of some type of fragrance in a glass beaker. The close-up shot highlighter her beauty look, which was natural, with what appeared to be a nude hue on her lips and just a hint of champagne-colored eyeshadow on her lids.

Cindy shared several more snaps taken in the same space, including one in front of a pale pink wall with a neon sign that said “let it burn,” a cheek reference to the types of products crafted within the store.

In the final shot, Cindy showed her followers the stunning candle she created, a three-wick piece in a soft pink glass container. Her fans loved the update, which showed off what she was up to as well as her toned physique, and the post racked up over 11,000 likes within just two hours. It also received 178 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow beautiful woman,” one fan said simply.

“Gorgeous as ever,” another fan commented, followed by a flame emoji and two heart eyes emoji.

“Such a cute idea!!!” another follower added, loving the excursion that Cindy went on in her city.

