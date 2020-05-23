‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actresses Ellen Pompeo & Kate Walsh Honor Meredith & Addison’s First Run-In 15 Years Later

Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh recently reflected on their first scene together in Grey’s Anatomy.

On May 22, 2005, Grey’s Anatomy introduced a new character at the end of its first season. At the time, Pompeo’s character, Meredith Grey, was a surgical intern who was dating her then-boss Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). After several weeks of focusing on the doctors’ budding romance, Meredith soon discovers that Derek had been harboring a secret from his past. The secret turned out to be his wife, Addison Montgomery (Walsh).

Both Walsh and Pompeo briefly exchanged about the iconic moment in the show’s history via Twitter. According to Hollywood Life, Walsh was the first to post the date on her account on Friday, May 22. She reminded her followers of the date in her tweet. Walsh also showed a video of the closing scene from Season 1. In the video, Addison came to Seattle and introduced herself to Meredith in the middle of the hospital where she and Derek worked.

“Unreal that today marks 15 years to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband,” Walsh shared, tagging Pompeo and Dempsey.

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/cGNBRkgoqX — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) May 22, 2020

Pompeo then retweeted Walsh’s post and added a reply of her own. She gushed about the scene and joked that she was happy Meredith and Derek met, despite their circumstances.

“Thank God I messed with your hubby!!” Pompeo tweeted. “It worked out for us both. That scene when your character showed up was such a defining moment for [Grey’s]. From that point on we had them hooked!!!”

The friendly banter between the two elated their fans. More 20,000 users liked both posts and left the actresses a bevy of comments. Multiple fans shared their memories of Walsh’s time on the series. Several more supporters demanded that Walsh make another appearance on Grey’s when the longtime drama comes back for Season 17.

After she made her grand entrance in 2005, Walsh stayed on with Grey’s until Season 3. She then revived her character for her own spinoff, Private Practice. The series followed Addison living her new life in Los Angeles after her divorce from Derek. Series regulars on the show included Taye Diggs, Audra McDonald, and current Grey’s star Caterina Scorsone.

Grey’s Anatomy recently wrapped its 16th season. Pompeo has been with the show since the beginning and has signed on for an additional season. Since getting her lead role as Meredith, she’s produced several episodes for the series and is one of the highest-paid television actresses, as she reportedly earns $20 million a season.