Lyna Perez Opts To Go Braless In A Snug White Top & Booty Shorts

Lyna Perez took to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to share yet another racy photo with her loyal fans. The model went scantily clad as she hung out by the swimming pool.

In the stunning snap, Lyna left little to the imagination as she rocked a plunging white crop top that flashed her massive cleavage. The garment also boasted short sleeves that exposed her toned arms.

She paired the top with some white booty shorts that fit tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a tan handbag slung over her shoulder.

Lyna posed in front of the pool. She had both of her hands in her hair as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the snap, a clear blue sky could be seen, as well as plenty of green foliage.

Lyna wore her brown hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, under eyes, and chin. She seemed to complete the glam look with bright pink lipstick.

Lyna’s over 5.1 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photo. The post reeled in more than 33,000 likes in less than an hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,700 messages for her to read.

“Love those white shorts,” one follower wrote.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” another gushed.

“So beautiful and stunning,” a third social media user declared.

“Love you babe,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her rock barely-there outfits while showing some major skin online. She is often seen wearing racy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and tiny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this week when she posed in a white thong with a see-through netted dress over top. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has pulled in more than 145,000 likes and over 3,600 comments.