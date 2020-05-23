Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Cleavage In Sizzling Instagram Update

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous close-up snap that showed off her beauty as well as her ample cleavage.

The picture was taken in Hollywood, California, as the geotag of the post indicated. Lindsey appeared to be indoors, although not much was visible of her space beyond a white door in the background. She showed off her beauty in a white top with a plunging neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage.

The photo was cropped right at her breasts, so not much of the top was visible. However, it appeared to be a somewhat loose-fitting garment with short sleeves crafted from a textured white material. Lindsey’s sun-kissed skin looked stunning against the white fabric, and she accessorized with a large straw hat.

Lindsey’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in ringlet curls that added some major volume to her hair. With so little of her ensemble visible, the focus in the shot was on her stunning face.

Lindsey went full glam with her makeup look, and accentuated all her naturally gorgeous features. Lindsey framed her piercing green eyes with bold brows that were several shades darker than her blond tresses. She also drew attention to her gaze by rocking long lashes that appeared to be courtesy of mascara, and she kept the rest of her makeup look quite simple, allowing her lashes to be the star of the show.

Lindsey’s skin looked flawless in the snap, and she seemed to have added a swipe of highlighter and contour to accentuate her cheekbones. She also appeared to have added a bit of lip product to her lips, lining them with a slightly darker pink hue and filling them in with a nude shade.

Lindsey’s fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 63,500 likes within just 20 hours. The post also received 889 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“Absolutely sensationally amazingly gorgeous and beautiful and so sensationally stunningly sexy,” one fan said, unable to decide which compliment to pay the blond bombshell.

“Pretty babe,” another follower commented.

“Such a magnificent lady so beautiful all the time,” one fan added.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” yet another fan said, followed by a massive string of flame emoji.

Lindsey loves to show off her curvaceous physique in all kinds of skimpy attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she flaunted her curves in an Instagram story in which she rocked a low-cut pink top. She flaunted her ample assets in the snap, which could barely be contained in the skimpy top.