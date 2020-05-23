Sophie Dee Gets Wet In Cheeky Poolside Snapshot

If one thing has been made crystal clear by Sophie Dee’s Instagram activity recently, it’s that the 36-year-old actress, model and social media star is more than ready for the summer heat wave. Her feed has been flush with steamy swimwear pictorials of late, with yet another bodacious bikini snapshot joining the fray on May 23.

In her latest offering for her 7.3 million followers on Instagram, Sophie shared a poolside pic of her bikini-clad body soaking up the rays and catching the splash as she flaunted her electrifying curves.

With the caption, “What’s your weekend plans??” accompanying the photo, Sophie all but ensured that her admirers’ Saturday had an added bit of sizzle.

In the photo, Sophie’s sultry form was on full display as she lay tummy and chest-down on a row of tile bordering a swimming pool. Although little was left to the imagination in the shot on the whole, her bust was slightly obscured by a skimpy, pink bikini top with sparkly, decorative studs. The two-piece set was completed by a matching bottom, although it was more of a suggestion of fabric than an actual garment, as her cheeky assets were nearly left bare.

Sophie looked to be arching her back in the pose, propping her booty upward and spotlighting its shape. Small beads of water appeared to dot its breadth, as well as other parts of her body, creating a tempting sheen.

As per usual for the semi-retired adult entertainer, Sophie’s brilliant blue eyes popped as she peered directly into the camera’s lens. The various colors of her face further made for a sumptuous visual; Las Vegas makeup artist Jerrica Zuñiga was tagged in the photo. Meanwhile, Sophie’s dark hair with blonde highlights was messy and largely swept to one side where she rested one of her hands.

The snapshot drew major attention in short order after being posted. Within 45 minutes of hitting her feed, Sophie’s sizzling poolside pic was well on its way to 20,000 likes and 500 comments; totals that will undoubtedly come to represent only a fraction of the post’s activity. And fans weren’t shy about sharing their love for the spread.

“I hope you have a great weekend beautiful you are a sexy goddess,” wrote one fan.

“Dreaming of you,” commented another.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Sophie has been rocking her pose recently. On May 20, the Welsh bombshell posted a particularly steamy photo of herself in a green, leopard-print bikini that fully accentuated her sinuous figure.