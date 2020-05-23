Kevin Hart Opens Up About Why His Wife Stayed With Him After He Cheated, ‘It Wasn’t A Walk In The Park’

Kevin Hart recalls why his wife Eniko Parrish gave him a second chance after he was unfaithful.

Comedian Kevin Hart opened up during a recent episode of the podcast The School of Greatness regarding his wife Eniko Parrish’s decision to give him a second chance after he was unfaithful. While reconciling was no easy feat for the couple, they were able to do so for the sake of their family, according to Page Six.

Hart, now 40-years-old, cheated on Parrish in 2017 with a model named Montia Sabbag. The pair met while he was on a trip to Los Vegas. The news of his infidelity was made public when a video of the encounter was released. While it was not an easy decision to make, Parrish decided she did not want to give up on her family. She expected her husband to amend his ways and treat her how she deserved, Hart recalled.

“She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better.’ That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.’ And she held me accountable. It wasn’t a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone.”

Today the couple’s relationship is much better. Hart raved about Parrish, calling her “the strongest person in the world.”

Hart has two children from his previous marriage to his ex-wife Torrei Hart, including 15-year-old Heaven Hart and 12-year-old Hendrix Hart. In addition, he and Parrish share one son together, 2-year-old son Kenzo. They are also expecting another child.

While Parrish was able to forgive her husband for his infidelity, Hart’s cheating scandal would come back to haunt him years later. In 2019, Sabbag changed her mind about not blaming him for the public release of the cheating video. She sued him for $60 million, claiming that he and his friend J.T. Jackson had planted a camera and purposefully leaked the video. This could never be proved and the lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hart has recently discussed how being in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic has helped him to be truly present for Parrish during her pregnancy. Because he has not been traveling due to work, he has been able to support her in the way she deserves by getting her ice cream and offering her other forms of comfort.