Anna Nystrom Shows Off Cleavage And Killer Curves In Skintight White Dress

Anna Nystrom captivated fans on social media after she posted a stunning photo of herself on Saturday, May 23. The Swedish model took to Instagram to share the new update with her 8.6 million followers, and it quickly demanded the attention of plenty.

The 27-year-old beauty photographed herself in the mirror for the image, likely inside of her residence. Anna took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing face-front. She exuded a sexy-yet-sweet vibe as she propped her backside out and caressed her thigh with her right hand. She further shared a shy smile with the camera and directed her gaze straight into its lens.

Her long, blond locks were parted to the right and did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves. Anna also appeared to be sporting a full makeup application that elevated her look and highlighted her natural features. The application seemingly included sculpted eyebrows, a smoky eyeshadow, mascara, foundation, eyeliner, a nude lip, and a bit of bronzer. It was her enviable figure that stole the show, however, as she flaunted it with a sexy dress.

The dress was white and featured long sleeves, as well as an off-the-shoulder design. The garment was very tight on Anna as its ruched material highlighted her curvy figure, flaunting her voluptuous assets, hips and derriere. The dress’ plunging neckline also showcased a bit of Anna’s cleavage. Also on display was the model’s tanned and long legs as the dress was quite short, reaching just down to her thighs.

Anna finished the look off with two gold necklaces that hung around her neck.

She tagged the location as Sweden in the post. She also let her fans know of her adoration for the tiny dress in the caption.

The sexy snapshot was received with a great deal of enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 28,000 likes in just the first 40 minutes after going live. An additional 450 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, her looks, and her dress.

“Favorite ever,” one user wrote.

“Aw you are so cute,” a second fan added.

“You are a goddess,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Simply gorgeous,” a fourth follower asserted.

Anna has shared a number of sizzling images with her fans on social media as of late. Just on May 22, she stunned her fans after she rocked a skintight pair of leggings that showed off her bodacious derriere, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 180,000 likes so far.