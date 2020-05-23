Suzy Cortez Goes Scantily Clad In Electric Blue Top & Tiny Denim Bikini Bottoms

Suzy Cortez’s most recent Instagram share caught her in a sexy, mismatched bikini that highlighted her curves to perfection. The sizzling shot was added to her feed a few hours ago, and it has generated a ton of buzz amongst her 2.2 million fans.

The photo captured the Brazilian babe posed in a kitchen. Behind her were a few cabinets, a kitchen island, and a chic grey sofa. Suzy did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it looked like she was in either a hotel room or an apartment. Miss BumBum World 2019 rested one hand on the door frame in front of her and gazed into the camera with a seductive stare.

The model opted for a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her fit physique. Her top made a statement and boasted an electric blue hue that made the photo pop. It featured traditional triangle cups, which dipped deep into her chest and exposed an ample amount of cleavage for the camera while leaving her decolletage completely bare. The bottom of the suit was tight around her ribs and helped to further accentuate her tiny frame. Meanwhile, its thin straps rested between her shoulder and her neck, leaving her ripped and tatted arms in plain sight.

Her bottoms were constructed of denim fabric, making for a trendy and mismatched look. Its sides rode incredibly high on her hips and left her legs and famous posterior wholly exposed. The front had only enough fabric to cover what was necessary and was decorated with a small amount of ruching as well as tortoise colored button on the side. Suzy added only a pair of small earrings to her risque look — giving it the perfect amount of bling.

Suzy went all-out on glam and rocked an expert application that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipgloss. She styled her long, brunette locks with a sweeping side part and allowed her hair to fall on one shoulder.

The update has proven popular with fans and has already earned over 17,000 likes and well over 300 comments. Most raved over her fit figure while countless others commented on her beauty.

“Wow you look amazing so pretty stunning tan amazing body and muscle so shredded look so muscle,” one fan commented with a few hearts.

“Looking like Salma Hayek in Dusk ’till Dawn,” another fan pointed out.

“You are build tight you should be making movies as in marvel super heroes,” a third Instagrammer added.