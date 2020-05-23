Sharon Stone, 62, Stuns In A String Bikini As She Paints Her Dog’s Claws

Sharon's pooch looked relaxed as he got a "pedicure" outside.

Sharon Stone looked incredible in a skimpy bikini as she got a little vitamin D and pampered one of her cute pet pooches. On Friday, the 62-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of Joe the French bulldog getting his claws painted, and it was a huge hit with her 2.1 million followers.

Sharon’s video was filmed outdoors beside her pool. The stunning Basic Instinct star was dressed to soak up some rays in an eye-catching string bikini. Her bathing suit featured a wavy black-and-white print. Her top had halter strings, back ties, and adjustable triangle cups that put her ample cleavage on full display. Sharon’s matching bottoms had side ties that were secured in place high up on her hips. The front of the tiny garment was much lower, which showcased the acting icon’s trim midsection.

Sharon accessorized her stylish swimsuit with gold bangle bracelets and stacked necklaces. The latter included a gold chain with a medallion pendant and a double-stranded cowrie shell necklace with black cording. Sharon’s blond hair was pulled back with a tortoise-shell hair clip, and she wore a pair of aviator sunglasses with black wire frames and blue lenses.

Sharon was sitting down on the ground beside a wicker lounger, which was occupied by Joe. Her legs were spread so that she could sit close to the piece of outdoor furniture, and she had a nail polish applicator in her hand. Someone else was holding the bottle for her, but her mystery helper’s face wasn’t visible.

Sharon’s adorable dark-furred dog looked totally chill as he laid on the lounger with his head down. One of his paws hung off the side of the seat, and Sharon was carefully painting his tiny claws.

“Joe’s getting his summer pedicure,” the actress said. “And he decided to go with Chanel Le Vernis in gold. He’s very relaxed about it.”

Since it was initially uploaded, Sharon’s cute video costarring her canine companion has racked up over 34,000 likes. A number of her followers seemed somewhat envious of Joe.

“Can you do my nails next? That shade sounds perfect,” actress Debi Mazar wrote in the comments section of Sharon’s post.

“Lucky him. His nails look better then mine,” read another response to her video.

The actress also received plenty of praise for her bikini body from her fans.

“Umm, sitting around in a bikini during the quarantine body goals,” one fan wrote.

“You are so hot,” gushed another admirer.

Sharon has made it obvious that she isn’t shy about flaunting her fabulous figure. Her Instagram followers were also amazed at how incredible she looked in a teeny blue bikini in one of her previous uploads.