Eden Levine Her Exposes Curvaceous Body In A Tight Dress With A Hip-High Slit

Eden Levine let it all hang out in a racy little ensemble for her most recent Instagram update on Saturday afternoon. The model put her curvaceous body on full display as she wished her followers a good day.

In the stunning snaps, Eden looked like a total smokeshow wearing a bold blue dress. The gown featured thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage.

The dress fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist, and boasted a hip-high slit that allowed fans to get a peek at her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a colorful headband in her hair and a chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Eden sat outside in a metal chair as she soaked up some sun. She had her legs crossed and her arms resting in front of her. The second shot featured her giving a sultry stare into the camera. In the final pic, she shielded her face from the sun with her arm.

Eden wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. The strands were styled in waves and fell over her face a bit.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shots. The glam look appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and pink eye shadow.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with bright pink lipstick.

Eden’s over 1.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post. The photos earned more than 2,600 likes within the first 40 minutes after they were shared to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 90 messages during that time.

“Love this color on u,” one follower declared.

“Baby you so hot,” remarked another.

“Miss Levine you are not only one of the most beautiful women on IG you are one of the warmest, kindest and sweetest women here. Thank you for your beauty and heart,” a third comment read.

“Happy Saturday the blue looks gorgeous on you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model is no stranger to showing off her curves in skimpy outfits online. She’s often seen posing in scanty lingerie and tiny bathing suits in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eden recently thrilled her followers when she danced around her living room in a multicolored bikini. To date, that video has been viewed over 14,000 times and has garnered more than 160 comments.