Michael Moore: Donald Trump Is Trying To ‘Scare Liberals’ With His ‘Gun Guys’

In an interview broadcast Friday night, documentary filmmaker and political activist Michael Moore said that President Donald Trump is trying to “scare liberals,” Raw Story reported.

Speaking with comedian and HBO host Bill Maher, Moore argued that Trump has long encouraged his supporters to take matters into their own hands. The filmmaker pointed to demonstrations against coronavirus-related restrictions in the state of Michigan. “This time he’s already got his gun guys. You saw this in Michigan,” he said.

“Showing up at the capitol for the last couple of weeks with their long arms and threatening everybody to the point where the governor, last Tuesday, just shut the legislature down. She was so afraid,” Moore said of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Earlier this month, after armed protesters stormed the Michigan state Capitol building, Trump appeared to express support for their efforts. The president urged the governor to strike a deal with the demonstrators, describing them as “very good people,” and suggesting that their anger is justified.

Trump also voiced support for protests movements in other states, encouraging demonstrators to “liberate” their communities from restrictions imposed by Democratic governors. The president’s remarks came across intense backlash, with critics arguing that his suggestions are essentially a call for armed revolts.

According to Moore, Trump is simply trying to “scare liberals.”

“He’s just trying to scare liberals because liberals get scared easy,” the filmmaker said, adding that liberals should not be scared of the protesters because the majority of the country supports stay-at-home orders and other restrictions.

“Don’t be scared. We are the majority. There are more of us than there are of them.”

During the interview, Moore repeatedly warned that Trump is willing to do whatever it takes to win in November, suggesting that the president may even try to postpone or cancel the election.

According to Moore, Trump is aware of the fact that former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, has a good chance of winning the 2020 presidential election. The filmmaker told Maher that Trump and the GOP are opposed to mail-in voting because high turnout would guarantee Democratic victories across the nation.

Moore argued that most Americans agree with the Democratic Party’s positions and policies, but that Biden could still lose because the Electoral College benefits the Republican Party. The award-winning filmmaker concluded that Republicans only win when they find a way to “cheat.”

Trump has argued that Democrats insist on mail-in voting because it is susceptible to fraud.